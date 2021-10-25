CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hudson

 7 days ago

HUDSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cbpKFaK00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

