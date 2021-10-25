Daily Weather Forecast For Hudson
HUDSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
