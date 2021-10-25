Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MARCUS HOOK, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marcus Hook Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marcus Hook:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F 15 mph wind



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.