Felton, DE

A rainy Monday in Felton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 7 days ago

(FELTON, DE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Felton Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Felton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cbpK6j200

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

