Highland Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Highland Park, MI

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cbpK0Qg00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

Highland Park, MI
