Port Wentworth, GA

Monday rain in Port Wentworth: Ideas to make the most of it

Port Wentworth (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(PORT WENTWORTH, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Port Wentworth Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Wentworth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cbpJyts00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for Port Wentworth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PORT WENTWORTH, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Wentworth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
