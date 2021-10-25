Fairmont Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

FAIRMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cbpJx1900

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

