Monday rain in Harrington: Ideas to make the most of it

(HARRINGTON, DE) Monday is set to be rainy in Harrington, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harrington:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.