Brewton, AL

Monday sun alert in Brewton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BREWTON, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brewton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cbpJtUF00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Brewton, AL
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel

Brewton (AL) Weather Channel

Brewton, AL
