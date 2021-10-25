Satellite Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SATELLITE BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
