Wytheville, VA

Monday set for rain in Wytheville — 3 ways to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(WYTHEVILLE, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wytheville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wytheville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpJoJq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday sun alert in Wytheville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WYTHEVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
