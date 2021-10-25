CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Fillmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 7 days ago

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cbpJmYO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

