Fillmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
