CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City Center, FL

A rainy Monday in Sun City Center — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel
Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SUN CITY CENTER, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sun City Center Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sun City Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpJi1U00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Sun City Center

(SUN CITY CENTER, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sun City Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel

Sun City Center (FL) Weather Channel

Sun City Center, FL
480
Followers
620
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy