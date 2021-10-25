Daily Weather Forecast For Magnolia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel
MAGNOLIA, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpJh8l00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

