Newsoms, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpJbqP00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

