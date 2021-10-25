CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, FL

Monday set for rain in Beverly Hills — 3 ways to make the most of it

Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(BEVERLY HILLS, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beverly Hills Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly Hills:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cbpJaxg00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Beverly Hills, FL
Beverly Hills (FL) Weather Channel

Beverly Hills, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

