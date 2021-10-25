Carthage Weather Forecast
CARTHAGE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
