Huntingtown Daily Weather Forecast
HUNTINGTOWN, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
