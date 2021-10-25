CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartwell, GA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Hartwell (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HARTWELL, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hartwell Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hartwell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cbpJVUv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Hartwell, GA
