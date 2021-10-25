CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

Lugoff is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

 7 days ago

(LUGOFF, SC) A sunny Monday is here for Lugoff, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lugoff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cbpJQ5I00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

