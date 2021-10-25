Weather Forecast For Franklinton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
FRANKLINTON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0cbpJPCZ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

