Othello, WA

Weather Forecast For Othello

 7 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0cbpJOZ400

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

