Weather Forecast For Othello
OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Light Rain
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
