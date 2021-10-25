CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesup, GA

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(JESUP, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jesup Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jesup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cbpJMnc00

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

