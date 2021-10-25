CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

Inman Daily Weather Forecast

Inman (SC) Weather Channel
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

INMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cbpJLut00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Inman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(INMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
INMAN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inman, SC
Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman, SC
224
Followers
624
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy