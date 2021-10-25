Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
