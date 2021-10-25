Daily Weather Forecast For Starke

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STARKE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cbpJJ9R00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

