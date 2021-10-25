3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Brownsville
(BROWNSVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownsville:
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
