Gaston Daily Weather Forecast
GASTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
