Gaston Daily Weather Forecast

 7 days ago

GASTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpJHNz00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

