Monday rain in Timmonsville: Ideas to make the most of it

(TIMMONSVILLE, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timmonsville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timmonsville:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 16 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.