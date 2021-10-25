CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmonsville, SC

Monday rain in Timmonsville: Ideas to make the most of it

Timmonsville (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(TIMMONSVILLE, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timmonsville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timmonsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cbpJGVG00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

