Okatie, SC

Weather Forecast For Okatie

Okatie (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

OKATIE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cbpJFcX00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

