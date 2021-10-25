CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

Weather Forecast For Calabash

 7 days ago

CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cbpJEjo00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

