4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker
BAKER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0