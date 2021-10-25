CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker

 7 days ago

BAKER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cbpJDr500

  • Monday, October 25

    Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • 15 mph wind

