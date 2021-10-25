Daily Weather Forecast For Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
