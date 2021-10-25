Daily Weather Forecast For Shepherdsville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpJCyM00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of drizzle overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

