Fairburn, GA

A rainy Monday in Fairburn — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 7 days ago

(FAIRBURN, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairburn Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpJB5d00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

