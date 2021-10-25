Monday rain in Blairsville: Ideas to make the most of it

(BLAIRSVILLE, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Blairsville Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Blairsville:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 58 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.