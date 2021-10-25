CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, FL

Monday rain in Sorrento: Ideas to make the most of it

Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(SORRENTO, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Sorrento, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sorrento:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cbpJ9PQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel

Sorrento Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sorrento: Saturday, October 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, October 25: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly
SORRENTO, FL
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Sorrento

(SORRENTO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sorrento. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SORRENTO, FL
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Sorrento — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SORRENTO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sorrento. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SORRENTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sorrento, FL
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Sorrento — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SORRENTO, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sorrento. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SORRENTO, FL
Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel

Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel

Sorrento, FL
91
Followers
622
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy