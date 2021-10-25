Weather Forecast For Kings Mountain

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cbpJ6lF00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Kings Mountain is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kings Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
