Ellijay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0