Ellijay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, October 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.