4-Day Weather Forecast For White Hall
WHITE HALL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0