Bastrop Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BASTROP, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



