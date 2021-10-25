Bastrop Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BASTROP, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
