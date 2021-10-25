Daily Weather Forecast For Westwego
WESTWEGO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
