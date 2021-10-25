Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities
(MAXTON, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Maxton Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maxton:
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0