Longs, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Longs

 7 days ago

LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cbpIx3M00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

