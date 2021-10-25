4-Day Weather Forecast For Longs
LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
