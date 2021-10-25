4-Day Weather Forecast For Longs

LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.