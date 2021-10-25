New York Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
