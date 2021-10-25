CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpIsdj00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

