Perryton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PERRYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
