Big Bear Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Heavy rain during the day; while rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
