Bennettsville, SC

Bennettsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bennettsville (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BENNETTSVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbpInTK00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

