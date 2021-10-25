CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Batesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0cbpIlhs00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Batesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BATESVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, MS
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Batesville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BATESVILLE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Batesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BATESVILLE, MS
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville, MS
468
Followers
623
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy