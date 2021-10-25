Batesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
