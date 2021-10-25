Rainy forecast for Quincy? Jump on it!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(QUINCY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Quincy Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quincy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cbpIjwQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

