Blytheville, AR

Weather Forecast For Blytheville

 7 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cbpIi3h00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

