Raeford Daily Weather Forecast
RAEFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
